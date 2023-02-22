Baupost Group LLC MA Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Gray Television makes up 0.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $46,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Stephens cut their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GTN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 188,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

