Baupost Group LLC MA Buys 358,462 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,462 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 4.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 1.19% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $258,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $43,425,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $3,699,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.24. The company had a trading volume of 40,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WTW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

