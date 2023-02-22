Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 191,120 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,120 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises 9.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 6.68% of Qorvo worth $538,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 77.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 200,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

