Beach Energy Limited (BCHEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2444 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Beach Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHEY opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
Beach Energy Company Profile
