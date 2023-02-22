Beach Energy Limited (BCHEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2444 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Beach Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHEY opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

