Beldex 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.53 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Beldex has a market cap of $148.04 million and $2.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.49 or 0.06812530 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00087482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00057354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00029436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

