Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $147.39 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,620.61 or 0.06800845 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00083782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00028670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00056356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00027795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

