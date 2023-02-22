Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day moving average of $209.64. The company has a market capitalization of $624.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

