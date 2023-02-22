Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

