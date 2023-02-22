Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

