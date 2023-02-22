Bellwether Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,524,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,771,000 after buying an additional 74,291 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 332,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $91,616,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.11.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.47 and its 200 day moving average is $306.21. The company has a market cap of $302.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

