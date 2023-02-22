Bienville Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,467 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 143.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78,639 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 43.2% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 273,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEVA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 290,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $72,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,824,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,124,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEVA. Westpark Capital began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

