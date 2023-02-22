Bienville Capital Management LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $74,411,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 25,424,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,835,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

