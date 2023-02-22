BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 247.22% from the company’s current price.

BCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.60.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $62,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,585 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.