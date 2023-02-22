Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.22 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $18.10 or 0.00076117 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $316.98 million and approximately $21.22 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00197334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

