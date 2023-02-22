BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $398.52

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded down 99.1% against the dollar. One BitcoinBR token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $596,388.10 and approximately $398.52 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00420604 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.53 or 0.27861596 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars.

