Bitgert Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgert has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $201.46 million and $4.89 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitgert was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

