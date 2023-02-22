BitShares Market Cap Reaches $35.75 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. BitShares has a market capitalization of $35.75 million and $1.88 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007416 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001982 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

