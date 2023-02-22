Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

SQ stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,194. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Block by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Block by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 898,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,659 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Bensler LLC increased its stake in Block by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

