Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. Blucora has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

About Blucora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Blucora by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.