Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Blucora Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. Blucora has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora
About Blucora
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
