Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Financial Review

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) and Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Ponce Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ponce Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Ponce Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.90% 22.08% 5.47% Ponce Financial Group -33.64% -5.47% -0.82%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Ponce Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Ponce Financial Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ponce Financial Group has a consensus target price of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 15.24%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Ponce Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.77 $58.73 million $3.45 8.99 Ponce Financial Group $89.17 million 2.56 -$30.00 million ($1.32) -6.98

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Ponce Financial Group. Ponce Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Ponce Financial Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

