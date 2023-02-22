BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from BlueScope Steel’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

Insider Activity

In other BlueScope Steel news, insider Ewen Crouch 2,813 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. In other BlueScope Steel news, insider Ewen Crouch 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. Also, insider Mark Vassella 196,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Featured Stories

