BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ZWK traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,445. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 12-month low of C$24.28 and a 12-month high of C$33.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.31.

