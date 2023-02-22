BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance

TSE:ZRE traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.89. 14,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,003. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.52.

