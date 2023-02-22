Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of BCC opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

