Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,496.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,425.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,252.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,021.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,617.75.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

