Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,246 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Under Armour to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

NYSE:UAA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.52. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

