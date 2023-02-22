Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.85% of Coastal Financial worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $360,463.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $360,463.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $133,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ CCB opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $593.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.10. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.