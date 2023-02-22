Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total transaction of $29,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,774 shares of company stock valued at $205,121,729. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG stock opened at $737.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $768.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.