Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

