Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance
Shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (AIMAW)
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.