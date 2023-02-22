Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, e-commerce, software, cloud computing, healthcare, transportation/mobility, or financial services industries, as well as other industries.

