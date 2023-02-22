Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 87,735 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fluor worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its position in shares of Fluor by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fluor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

FLR opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

