Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. 1,363,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,716,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on BORR. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.
Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
