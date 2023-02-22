Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. 1,363,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,716,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BORR. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 65.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.