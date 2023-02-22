BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Barclays

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.
Shares of BRFS stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRF has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.68.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
