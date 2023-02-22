Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Brink’s Stock Performance
BCO opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Brink’s
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Brink’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
