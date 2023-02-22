Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price at $117.96

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.08.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

