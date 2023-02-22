Brokerages Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Target Price at $312.00

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONVY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Sonova has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

