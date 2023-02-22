Brokers Set Expectations for Zoetis Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.27. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $169.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.