Bumble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,856 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 237% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,711 call options.

BMBL traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 2,240,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

