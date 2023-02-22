Business Platform Tomato Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.67 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $19.23 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

