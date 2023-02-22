BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder Corp Comcast Sells 37,176 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Comcast also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30.

On Monday, February 6th, Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47.

On Friday, February 3rd, Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48.

On Monday, January 30th, Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79.

BuzzFeed Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of BZFD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 3,691,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,659,842. The company has a market cap of $250.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZFD. Cowen lowered shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $79,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BuzzFeed by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

