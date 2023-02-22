Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Cadence Design Systems worth $211,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 138,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 132.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,793 shares of company stock worth $30,500,372 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $192.65 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.