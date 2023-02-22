Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %
Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
