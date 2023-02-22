Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after buying an additional 224,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

