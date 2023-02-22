Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.70

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $12.52. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 190,300 shares.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

