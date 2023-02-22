Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.70

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $12.52. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 190,300 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th.
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)
