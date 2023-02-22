California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) vs. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Head-To-Head Contrast

California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Rating) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get California Resources alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Callon Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.06 $365.15 million $19.92 1.77

Profitability

Callon Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources.

This table compares California Resources and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78% Callon Petroleum 37.99% 38.40% 14.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for California Resources and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 5 4 0 2.44

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $61.38, indicating a potential upside of 73.87%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than California Resources.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats California Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.