Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Bought by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Calumet Specialty Products Partners comprises about 1.4% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 63,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 420,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 289,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,598.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CLMT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 11,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,010. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

