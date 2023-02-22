Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73,706 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 6.2% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Cameco worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cameco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,016,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,168 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Price Targets

Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised Cameco to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.14.

Stock Performance

About Cameco

CCJ stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, to $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,440. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 159.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

