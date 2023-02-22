Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $75.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $79.85.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Stories

