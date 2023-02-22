Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.40

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEFGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 6029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.1917 dividend. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

