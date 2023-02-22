Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating) dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 774,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 202,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. It holds interests in the Castle Silver Mine property located in Ontario; Beaver and Violet properties situated in the township of Coleman, Ontario; the Castle East property located in Ontario; Eby-Otto Township Gold property situated in Kirkland Lake, Ontario; and Graal-Nourricier – Lac Suzanne property located in Northern Lac St-Jean, Quebec.

