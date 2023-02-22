Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.15

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and traded as high as $17.24. Canfor shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFPZF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC upgraded Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Canfor Stock Down 4.5 %

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the following segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

